Krystina Alabado, Robi Hager And Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead Starring Buffalo's EVITA

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's EVITA, April 3-4 at Shea's 710 Theater. The soaring epic musical by seven-time Tony Award winner Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar) charts Eva Peron's rise to become the most powerful woman in Latin America, and features some of musical theater's finest songs, including the smash hit "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina".

The cast will feature Broadway stars Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Idiot) as Eva, Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie) as Che and Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan, The Sound of Music) as Peron, performing alongside Buffalo area stars Darryl Semira (Broadway's Mamma Mia and Bombay Dreams) as Magaldi and Leah Berst (MusicalFare's Bright Star) as The Mistress. Buffalo's best, including Karen Grace Harty, Matthew Iwanski - Jackson, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran, Matt Rivera, Raphael Santos and Alex Watts join them, alongside nearly 100 Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians at each unforgettable performance.

Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola will direct, with music direction by Daniel Bassin, and choreography by Jeanne Fornarola and Tom Ralabate. The production stage manager is Susan Forbes.

STARRING BUFFALO shows offer Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to Broadway's greatest theater artists, and provides Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired by the stars in both master classes and performances. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankahauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening) and Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis, The Lion King), and presented LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS starring Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) and Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Legally Blonde) at their new home, Shea's 710 Theater, earlier this year.

Students from Gowanda, West Seneca West and Burgard Vocational high schools, the Academy of Theater Arts, and the University at Buffalo's Zodiaque Dance Company have been chosen to participate in EVITA.

For additional information and tickets please visit www.starringbuffalo.org





