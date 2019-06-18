Joseph Modicamore Named New CFO At The Jewish Community Center Of Greater Buffalo

Jun. 18, 2019  

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo has announced the hiring of Joseph Modicamore as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Modicamore as the successor to Phil Zuccaro who will be retiring at the end of August after more than 12 years with the agency," announced Richard Zakalik, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center. "Joe is a CPA and a graduate of SUNY Buffalo with an MBA degree in Accounting and his experience includes entrepreneurial endeavors, public accounting, corporate banking and CFO positions with previous employers. A start date of June 24 will allow Joe to work alongside Phil for two months as he learns the intricacies and nuances of the financial aspects of the JCC."

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo is a not-for-profit agency with locations at 2640 North Forest Road in Amherst and 787 Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Programs provided to its members include fitness, aquatics, early childhood education, after-school, camping, cultural arts and senior programming. Membership is open to all.

More information at www.jccbuffalo.org



