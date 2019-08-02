Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents OH MY GOD! by Anat Gov

Jewish Repertory Theatre opens its season with OH MY GOD!, by Anat Gov, October 24 - November 17, 2019, at the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 2640 North Forest Rd., Amherst, NY.

God walks into a therapists' office.....

When a conflicted and depressed God seeks out an earthly therapist to aid him with his wrenching doubts, it is not always clear who is providing the therapy to whom. Ella, a single mother living with her autistic son is a therapist with issues of her own, but has only one session to convince God not to give up on his creation. How do you help a "being" with no parents to blame?

OH MY GOD! is directed by Saul Elkin and stars Todd Benzin, Max Goldhirsch and Lisa Ludwig.

Brian Cavanagh is Lighting Designer, Kari Drozd is Costume Designer, David Dwyer is Set Designer, Tom Makar is Sound Designer, Steve Vaughan is Stage Manager, Keelin Higgins is Assistant Stage Manager & Property Master, Michael Benoit is House Manager and Linda Hanes is Box Office Manager. Jordana Halpern is Managing Director.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo. This season's original artwork is created by artist Eta Rottenberg. For more information on JRT productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets are available at 716-650-7626, through Showclix at 1-888-718-4253 (Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm EST) or at either JCC reception desk.





