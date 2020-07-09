Jewish Repertory Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Season, a Selection of Five Staged Readings

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York has announced its 18th Season, a selection of Five Staged Readings, performed on the JRT stage and seen, through the magic of video, wherever audiences choose to enjoy.

"Like everyone in the performing arts community, we want to see people in our theatre soon," said Saul Elkin, Artistic Director and co-founder of the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York. "In the meantime, we hope our audiences will join us online as we offer professional video productions of the type of plays people have come to expect from our theatre."

JRT is teaming up with Full Circle Studios, a Buffalo video production company that specializes in making on screen arts experiences engaging and exciting. In addition to the five play performances available to subscribers and ticket holders, November 2020 - March 2021, JRT will present video shorts with directors, playwrights and actors on social media sites, inviting audiences to gain insights about the plays before they are released.

Jewish Repertory Theatre's 18th season will include:

BAR MITZVAH BOY

By Mark Leiren-Young

November 5 - 25, 2020

A non-observant Jewish grandfather/successful divorce attorney decides he needs to have a Bar Mitzvah ASAP and finds his faith during study with a Rabbi who seems to be losing hers. A heartfelt comedy/drama that explores faith, religion, and what it means to be part of a community.

HOLIDAY SHORTS

By Hank Kimmel

December 10 - 23, 2020

In a new series of hilarious Woody-Allen-esque short plays, Atlanta playwright Hank Kimmel delights with a new set of offbeat, comic 10-minute plays featuring themes of the holiday season.

EXQUISITE POTENTIAL

By Stephen Kaplan

January 7-27, 2021

All parents think their children are brilliant. Alan Zuckerman just happens to think his 3-year-old son, David, is the Messiah. Thirty years ago, Alan and his wife, Laura, visited their rabbi to verify David's possible divine nature. Thirty years later, everyone older and wiser, it appears that dad might have been onto something.

AN UNEXPECTED LIFE

By Alice Eve Cohen

Feb. 4 - 24, 2021

In a newly revised version of What I Thought I Knew, Alice Eve Cohen weaves hope, humor and an entertaining cast of characters into her captivating memoir of a high risk, unanticipated pregnancy.

BEAU JEST

By James Sherman

March 11-31, 2021

What's a nice Jewish girl to do when her parents expect her to marry a nice Jewish doctor even though she's already in love with another man? Hiring an actor to play her imaginary beau in front of the family seemed like a good idea until the charade is a little too successful and the "hired" boyfriend begins to capture her heart.

"It is our hope that through continued theatre we will help bring people together and revive spirits," says David Bunis, JRT Producer and co-founder. "We are motivated by a belief that dramatic arts offer a unique opportunity to connect with people and we are looking forward to our 18th season of sharing Jewish culture."

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo. Five play season subscriptions will be offered for $80 and individual tickets will be offered for $20. Each of the five plays will be available for 21 days, November 2020 - March 2021. Unique links to the online video performances will be sent to subscribers and ticket holders shortly before "opening nights".

All productions will be professionally produced and video recorded in The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, JCC Benderson Family Building at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY.

For more information on JRT, productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets are available at 716-650-7626, through Showclix at 1-888-718-4253 (Monday-Friday,

