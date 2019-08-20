Japanese Danger Magician TanBA Makes East Coast Debut At Rochester Fringe

The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Saturday, Sept. 21) is thrilled to announce that it will feature a new international star this year. Japanese "danger magician" TanBA will make his first East Coast appearance as part of an international cast of performers debuting in this year's Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion.

"His risky act, which includes swallowing razor blades, has absolutely shocked live audiences and TV viewers worldwide," says Festival Producer Erica Fee. "I can guarantee that Rochester has never seen anything like this!"

TanBA has won prestigious awards, including Stage Magician of the Year from both the Society of American Magicians and the Japanese Magic Association. He's performed throughout Japan, in Shanghai, London, Las Vegas, and at Hollywood's Magic Castle.

He found great success on Britain's Got Talent (video here), where judge, manager, and producer Simon Cowell said of TanBA: "I've never seen anything like that in my life ... It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen on this show, and that's why I love you," and "One of the easiest yeses I've given all day...yes!"

TanBA also appeared on the hit television series, Fool Us, starring world-famous magicians, Penn & Teller. Penn Jillette told TanBA: "You did a whole two-hour show in five minutes," and "We love you, we love you, we l-u-v, love you".

As creator of Fringe's headliner Cirque du Fringe shows for his fifth year, Las Vegas' Matt Morgan is always looking to introduce Rochester audiences to jaw-dropping talent.

"I first saw TanBA perform in Las Vegas nearly a decade ago in an act that was as hilarious as it was impressive," explains Morgan. "Some years later I was in the live audience when TanBA made his memorable appearance on Penn & Teller's Fool Us. I was hooked. It's not every day a performer leaves you in awe and in stitches."

Morgan will co-host this year's Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion as "Rod Raven" - a parody of 80s magicians - along with wife Heidi Brucker Morgan as his Harry Potter-obsessed assistant. In addition to TanBA, the all-new-to-Rochester cast includes Ethiopia native Ermiyas Muluken (free-standing ladder and rolla bolla), Brooklyn's Justin Weber (yoyo and ball manipulation), world-renowned aerialist Tanya Gagné and her partner Sayde Osterloh from Seattle, and New York City's AJ Silver (trick rope and whip). Returning as live music director this year is Alexander Morgan (no relation), with a new band called NOARU that includes one of New York City's top female DJ's: Ashley Ball aka "A-Ball."

"Rochester Fringe audiences are hands down the best in the world," adds Heidi. We can't wait to throw ourselves back into their loving and well-groomed arms for 12 straight days of magic with this world-premiere show in the gorgeous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent!"

Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion runs Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m;, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m. (kid-friendly matinee); Sunday, Sept.15 - Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. (kid-friendly matinee) and 7 p.m. Single tickets range from $30 (increases on 9/1 to $35) to $34 (increases to $38 on 9/1). VIP Booths (seat 6) range from $147 (increases to $153 on 9/1) to $189 (increases to $189 on 9/1). Kids tickets for kid-friendly Saturday matinees are $22 (increases to $25 on 9/1). Tickets are available online at rochesterfringe.com, by phone at (585) 957-9837 (phone fees apply), or in person starting Sept. 8 at the Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place (corner of Main & Gibbs Streets, across from Eastman Theatre). The Wednesday, Sept. 11 show will be ASL interpreted.

The Morgans are also bringing an all-new, late-night Shotspeare to the Spiegeltent for the second week of Fringe: Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9:15 p.m. Following last year's uproarious version of Othello, this bawdy remake of Macbeth puts the "lit" back in "literature." Single tickets range from $21 (increases to $25 on 9/1) to $25 (increases to $30 on 9/1). VIP Booths (seat 6) range from $123 (increases to $147 on 9/1) to $147 (increases to $165 on 9/1). Same ticket availability as above. The Thursday, Sept. 18 show will be ASL interpreted.

The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opens on Tuesday, September 10 and runs for 12 days through Saturday, September 21. During that time, there will be more than 575 performances and events in downtown Rochester - more than 150 of which are free - at more than 25 venues. For the full lineup, please visit rochesterfringe.com or pick up a free, 120-page Fringe Guide at more than 40 area locations (list here).





