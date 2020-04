Sadly, after much thought and discussion, the Jewish Repertory Theatre has decided to cancel its production of Modern Orthodox, scheduled to run April 23 - May 17.

The JCC will be closed for two weeks as of today at 6 p.m. and as rehearsals would have begun March 23. The JCC will reopen or when the city will reopen public places.





