JCC of Greater Buffalo Hosts Blood Drive with American Red Cross to Assist Patients During the Pandemic

The JCC of Greater Buffalo hosted a Blood Drive with American Red Cross (ARC) to help assist patients during this crucial time in the pandemic on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at their Amherst location at 2640 North Forest Road.

JCC Buffalo has assisted the American Red Cross in providing a donation site twice a year for 10+ years. The American Red Cross is one of the largest providers of blood products to hospitals in New York State. Accident victims, premature babies, people undergoing cancer treatment, organ recipients, and many others rely on the generosity of blood donors to ensure that blood is available when it is needed.

Once you enter the facility, you will have your temperature checked and asked a series of questions. The process of donating takes less than an hour, and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives. Donors with O-negative blood type, or "universal donors," are encouraged to attend, as their blood can be transfused into anyone in a trauma situation.

Nearly 2,000 donations are needed each day in New York alone. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. With a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive,

please visit: www.redcrossblood.org and search location: jccgetzville.

If you cannot donate but still wish to participate in bringing crucial blood products to patients in need, please ask someone to donate for you, or consider volunteering at a local blood drive.

Eligible donors include those people at least age 16 (with parental permission or consent), who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all Food & Drug Administration and NY State Department of Health donor criteria. People over 75 may donate with a doctor's note.