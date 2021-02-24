JCC Of Buffalo Presents Virtual Yom HaShoah Event On Holocaust Photography

In commemorating the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, and the heroism of survivors join Galicia Jewish Museum Chief Curator Tomasz Strug, Robert Hirsch artist, curator, educator, historian, and Dr. Shawn Kelley, Professor of Philosophy/Religious Studies, Department Chair, Daemen College to discuss the photography of the Holocaust, specifically focusing on The Lodz Ghetto Photographs of Henryk Ross.

From 1940 to 1944, Ross documented life inside the Lodz Ghetto. Officially, Ross worked for the ghetto's Jewish Administration's Statistics department, photographing the Jewish ghetto's inhabitants for identification cards and for Nazi propaganda images. When Ross was not working in his bureaucratic capacity, he risked his life to photograph the reality of daily ghetto life. Ross understood the importance of photographically documenting the Nazi genocide to repudiate those who would not believe or who would deny it happened. The event will conclude with a Q&A. Free Event, Registration Required (see below)

This is an online event and will be streamed through YouTube live.

This event is presented by the JCC of Buffalo in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, Jewish Community Relations Council, CEPA Gallery, Daemen College and the Galicia Jewish Museum. Made Possible in part by the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

