National Theatre Live Screenings Begin at Alleyway Theatre

Ian McKellan will appear on screen at Alleyway Theatre this August, as National Theatre Live comes to Buffalo.

National Theatre Live films stage productions in front of a live theatre audience but optimizes everything for the big screen so it's the next best thing to being there.

The actors on stage deliver their performances as they normally would any other night. But to make sure audiences watching in cinema have the best seat in the house, NTLive tailors the position of cameras to capture each production and works closely with technical teams to make sure every element on stage such as lighting, hair and make-up look fantastic on the big screen.

Alleyway Theatre proudly joins over 700 cinemas across the globe to bring National Theatre Live to Buffalo audiences. Additional titles will be announced throughout the year as Alleyway works to make NTLive accessible throughout every season.

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

June 2 at 2:00pm

June 3 at 7:00pm

The electrifying brand-new play directed by Sam Mendes that brings Richard Burton and John Gielgud's infamous Hamlet rehearsals to the big screen, with Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss. For fans of Shakespeare and the golden age of Hollywood.

Why would the most famous movie star in the world choose to do a play which everyone already knows? And what lures us back to the same plays, year after year? It's 1964. Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud's exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

This fierce and funny new play by Jack Thorne offers a glimpse into the politics of a rehearsal room and the relationship between art and celebrity.

DEAR ENGLAND

July 7 at 2:00pm

July 8 at 7:00pm

A gripping examination of nation and game from James Graham (Sherwood), directed by Rupert Goold (Judy). For sports fans and theatregoers alike.

Gareth Southgate (Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale) has brought hope back to the England squad but with the nation's expectations upon his shoulders, what happens when football doesn't come home? The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't England's men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

KING LEAR

August 4 at 2:00pm

August 5 at 7:00pm

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, Shakespeare's play is broadcast from London's West End, starring Ian McKellen in an ‘extraordinarily moving portrayal' (Independent) of King Lear.

Jonathan Munby directs this ‘nuanced and powerful' (The Times) contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

King Lear sees two ageing fathers – one a King, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

