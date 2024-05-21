MusicalFare To Present WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN On The Premier Cabaret Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MusicalFare presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN for two weekends on the Premier Cabaret Stage, June 7 – June 16, 2024.

You know the old saying: "Well-behaved women seldom make history." But in this contemporary song cycle, we feature women who fought to have their voices heard and bravely made their mark on the world.

Woman such as Billie Jean King, Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman, Cleopatra and Malala Yousafzai are just some of the fierce and impactful female trailblazers whose incredible stories are brought to life through powerful, emotional and often hilarious songs, leaving audiences entertained, moved and inspired. The production stars Leah Berst, Sam Crystal, Timiyah Love and Brittney Leigh Morton.

Tickets

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm Sundays at 2pm Ticket price is $43. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

Comments