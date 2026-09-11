Guilt And Mirrors Comedy Improv to Perform at the Rochester Fringe Festival

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Rochester's award-winning, Guilt and Mirrors Comedy Improv will perform two shows at the Focus Theater during the 2026 Rochester Fringe Festival. This year, the five women troupe present She's a CharactHER! - a brand-new show inspired by everyday chaos. Tickets are on sale now for $15.00. Performances take place on Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM and Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM at the Focus Theater.

The ensemble will create a 50-minute show based on audience suggestions, right on-the-spot. There is no script or pre-rehearsed lines, and no two shows are ever alike. The group includes veteran improvisors/actors: Chrissy Dilal, Adele M. Fico, MK Killen, Mona Isler, and Deb White.

Founded in 2022, Guilt and Mirrors takes improv to a new level. The five-woman team are recognized for their spicy, irreverent, and quirky humor. These quick-witted comediennes combine outrageous personalities and larger-than-life scenes into their shows. Get ready to meet the bold, the bizarre, and the unforgettable in She's a CharactHER! They are relatable, original, and honestly hysterical.

MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as “one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.” It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. 1.1million people have attended nearly 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.

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