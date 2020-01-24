Geva Theatre Center Will Present ONCE

Geva Theatre Center presents Once, with a book by Enda Walsh; Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney and directed by Mark Cuddy, in the Elaine P. Wilson Stage from February 19 through March 22.

The story of a guy who gave up on love and music, and the captivating woman who inspired him to dream again. He spends his days working at his father's Dublin fix-it shop and his nights playing music in pubs. He is on the verge of giving up music altogether when he meets her: a Czech immigrant who refuses to let him abandon his guitar. Over the course of a week, this friendship grows into a musical collaboration and, ultimately, a powerful (but complicated) love. Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically-acclaimed 2007 film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this beautiful, joyously melodic show celebrates the power of music to connect us all.

Once began as a 2007 Irish film written and directed by John Carney. The film starred Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as two struggling musicians in Dublin. Hansard and Irglová had previously performed music as Swell Season and composed and performed the film's original songs. Once spent years in development in the Irish Film Board and was made for a budget of €112,000. It was a commercial success and received several awards include the 2007 Independent Spirit Award for best Foreign Film. Hansard and Irglová's song, "Falling Slowly," won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song and the soundtrack received a Grammy Award nomination.

Once premiered in a workshop at The American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, MA, in April, 2011. It subsequently transferred to New York Theatre Workshop where it made its Off-Broadway debut in December, 2011. It received Lortel nominations for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Choreographer, Outstanding Scenic Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Sound Design and won NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Once began previews on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre from February 28, 2012 The production received 11 Tony Award nominations, winning eight, including Best Musical. It won the Drama League Award for Distinguished Production of a Musical for 2011-12. The production played 1,167 regular performances and 22 previews by closing time in 2015. Once had its West End debut at The Phoenix Theatre, London in 2013.

This production of Once is a co-production with Syracuse Stage where it will run from April 15 to May 3.

Making their Geva debuts in Once are Billy Cohen (tour of Soul Doctor, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed and Once at Engeman Theatre) as Svec; Elliot Greer (Chicago production of Miss Saigon, Held Momentarily at Soho Playhouse) as Guy; Maggie Hollinbeck (National Tours of Once and Annie) as Baruška; Kent M. Lewis (National Tours of Billy Elliot and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Las Vegas production of Mamma Mia, and the Off-Broadway premiere of Lerner and Loewe's The Day Before Spring) as Eamon; Adrian Lopez (National Tour of Spamilton: An American Parody! ) as Angrej; Benjamin Magnuson (Broadway production and National Tour of Once, 2005 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, 2009 Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls) as Bank Manager; Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (Off-Broadway productions of Rothschild & Sons, Lonesome Traveler, and Julius Caesar) as Billy; Rachel Mulcahy (Bright Star at Florida Studio Theatre; Once at Northern Stage; Ivoryton Playhouse and The Engeman Theater; the National Tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas) as Ex-Girlfriend; Kristopher Saint-Louis (Godspell at Saint Michaels Playhouse and Once at Pioneer Theatre Company.) as Emcee; Samantha Sayah (National Tour of Junie B. Jones, Regional productions of West Side Story, Pippin, James and the Giant Peach at Summer Theatre of New Canaan; In the Heights at Pittsburgh Musical Theatre) as Girl; E J Zimmerman (West End production of Les Misérables, National Tour of Avenue Q) as Reza; and Kurt Zischke (Broadway, Off-Broadway and National Tours of Signs Of Life, Whistle Down The Wind, The Buddy Holly Story, The Three Sisters, Antigone, King Lear, A Doll's House,) as Da.

Once is directed by Mark Cuddy, celebrating his 25th anniversary as Geva's Artistic Director. The creative team for Once includes Don Kot (music director), Whitney G-Bowley (Choreographer) Tim Mackabee (scenic design), Christina Selian (costume design), Alex Mannix (lighting design), Andrew Mark Wilhelm (sound design), Blake Segal (dialect coach) and Jean Gordon Ryon (dramaturg).

For this production of Once, Geva will be partnering with Bishop Kearney High School for The Stage Door Project: Once. Throughout the entire rehearsal process, students from Bishop Kearney will shadow their professional counterparts. This project culminates in a unique and rare opportunity. After rehearsing the show independently at their school, the students from Bishop Kearney will perform their own version of Once in the Wilson Stage on the set of Geva's production for a special one-night performance in March.

The 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by ESL Federal Credit Union. The Honorary Season Producer is Dr. Dawn Lipson. Once is produced with support from Lead Co-Producers Buckingham Properties; Co-Producer Tasteful Connections and Media Sponsors News10NBC and 98PXY. The Stage Door Project: Once is made possible in part by the Guido and Ellen Palma Foundation.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Previews:

Wednesday, February 19 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, February 20 @ 7:30pm

Friday, February 21 @ 8pm

Saturday, February 22 @ 2pm (Open Captioned Performance)

Opening:

Saturday, February 22 @ 8 pm

Performances: Sunday, February 23 @ 2pm and 7pm

Tuesday, February 25 @ 6pm

Wednesday, February 26 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, February 27 @ 7:30pm

Friday, February 28 @ 8pm

Saturday, February 29 @ 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, March 1 @ 2pm (Sunday Salon) and 7pm

Tuesday, March 3 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 4 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, March 5 @ 7:30pm

Friday, March 6 @ 8pm

Saturday, March 7 @ 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, March 8 @ 2pm (Audio Described Performance) and 7pm

Tuesday, March 10 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 11 @ 2pm and 7:30pm (Open Captioned performances)

Thursday, March 12 @ 7:30pm (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Friday, March 13 @ 8pm

Saturday, March 14 @ 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, March 15 @ 2pm (Sunday Salon) and 7pm

Tuesday, March 17 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 18 @ 2pm and 7:30pm

Thursday, March 19 @ 7:30pm

Friday, March 20 @ 8pm

Saturday, March 21 @ 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, March 22 @ 2pm

Ticket Prices:

Tickets start at $25.

Reservations:

(585) 232-GEVA (4382), Website: www.gevatheatre.org

Location: Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd, Rochester, NY 14607





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You