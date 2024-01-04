Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director

Geva Theatre Center has announced James Haskins as its new Executive Director.

Most recently, James served as Managing Director of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis after having completed a twelve-year tenure as Managing Director of The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia in partnership with Artistic Director Blanka Zizka.

James began his work in theater administration at Circle Repertory Company and went on to work with a variety of theaters in New York and Seattle, most notably the Seattle Group Theatre. Upon moving to Philadelphia, he first worked as Managing Director of InterAct Theatre Company, while also serving on the Board of the Theatre Alliance of Greater Philadelphia as Chair of the Barrymore Awards Oversight Committee. He subsequently moved into the Executive Director position of the Theatre Alliance before joining the Wilma.

As a theater artist, James acted in many productions before turning to theater administration and is most proud of his directorial and dramaturgical work on the plays of his husband Michael Whistler.

James holds an MFA from the University of Washington and a BA from The College of Wooster in Ohio, where he previously served on the alumni board. Following the pandemic shutdown, Haskins joined committees of the Minnesota Arts and Culture Coalition and the Professional Non-profit Theatre Coalition to help build support and funding for arts and culture. In Philadelphia, he served on the Cultural Advisory Committee under former Mayor Michael Nutter, who officiated his wedding ceremony. James looks forward to immersing himself into the Rochester community, where he will foster a culture that values the joy of live performance at Geva Theatre.