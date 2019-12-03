East Coast Premiere Of COPS AND FRIENDS OF COPS Opens Jan 10th

COPS AND FRIENDS OF COPS is a classic morality play, as much about what's right and wrong as it is a moment-to-moment suspense-fueled ride. It introduces us to five men: Paul, Dom, Emmett, Sal and Roosevelt, men of different ages and life experiences. On this night, Paul walks into the bar with a secret. Dom just wants to get through his shift. Emmett's trying to take control of his life and those around him. Roosevelt has had just about enough of his partner Sal's bullying sense of humor. So begins this two-act play occurring roughly in real time about regard, loss, explicit and implicit racism, and wrestling with masculine identity in a constantly-changing contemporary America.

Press Quotes from Los Angeles World Premiere

"Pick of the week! GO! A refreshingly unpredictable new play!"

-LA WEEKLY

"Klier's script builds to a riveting first-act climax with masterful pacing and economy." "The well-cast ensemble negotiates the plot twists with vivid characterizations that smartly play off stereotyped attitudes unraveling under duress, bringing raw core identities to the surface."

-LOS ANGELES TIMES

"Extraordinary...a suspenseful thriller...frighteningly realistic."

-LA STAGE TIMES

COPS AND FRIENDS OF COPS is the inaugural production for FIRST LOOK BUFFALO stage productions. Our mission statement: If it ain't new in Buffalo, we don't produce it!

Starring Tony Grande, Dan Morris, John Patrick Patti, Shakora Purks and Bob Rusch.

Runs January 10th to February 1st, 2020. Tursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Performances at the Elmwood Theatre Loft, 545 Elmwood Ave (upsatirs), Buffalo NY 14222

Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 for Seniors/Students and can be purchased at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or call 800-838-3006

Press or for general information please call 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com





