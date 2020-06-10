Dr. Saul Elkin Named Individual Artist of the Year at 2020 Amherst Awards for the Arts

The Town of Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places board announced that Dr. Saul Elkin, Founding Artistic Director of the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York, is winner of the 2020 Amherst Awards for the Arts.

Saul Elkin was a former chair of the University at Buffalo's Theatre Department from 1971-1985 and began his acting career at the age of seven, when he was cast by the founder of the Yiddish Art Theater, Maurice Schwartz. He is Founder and Artistic Director for Shakespeare in Delaware Park, the country's second longest-running free outdoor theatre. His acting and directing credits include more than 250 performances in film, television and regional and seasonal theater companies. He holds a B.A. and M.F.A from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. from Carnegie-Mellon University.

This coming season, under Saul Elkin's artistic direction, the Jewish Repertory Theatre will present a season of Five Staged Readings. More at www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

