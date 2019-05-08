DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces $25 Digital Lottery For Every Performance

Described by the Los Angeles Times as a "cultural phenomenon," Dear Evan Hansen comes to Shea's Buffalo Theatre from May 14 to 19. The production today announced that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance. Fans should visit www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen to enter.

The digital lottery for the Tuesday, May 14 performance will begin accepting entries at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10. For all other performances Wednesday through Sunday evening, the lottery will open two days before the performance. All lottery entries in Buffalo will be accepted until 9 a.m. EST the day before the performance.

Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional details and times will be announced in each tour city by the local theatre box office prior to the engagement. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You