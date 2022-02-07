Carmen Ruby Floyd to Present BUFFALO 2 BROADWAY & BEYOND at Shea's 710 Theatre

Carmen Ruby Floyd, Buffalo native, Niagara University graduate, and Broadway star, returns home for a special one-night only concert at Shea's 710 Theatre on Saturday, April 9 at 8:00 PM. Carmen's exquisite soprano voice will take us on a melodic journey from her childhood in Buffalo, to her education at Niagara University, and on to the bright lights of Broadway.

Many will recognize Carmen from her many television credits including Orange is the New Black, One Life to Live, Law and Order: SVU, and The Traveler. She has proudly performed for Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and has been a guest soloist with orchestras around the world including The Scottish Chamber Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and The American Pops. She now tours the world performing with mentor Vanessa Williams and wows audiences with her "star quality and star charisma." - NY Times

It was while enrolled at Niagara University that she auditioned and landed the role of Shenzi in Disney's The Lion King in the original Toronto cast. Additional NYC/Broadway credits include roles in Crowns, Avenue Q, After Midnight, Cotton Club Parade, Promenade, Langston Hughes's Little Ham, and Hello Dolly!

Shea's Performing Arts Center is honored to welcome Carmen to Shea's 710 Theatre, and knows it will be an evening to remember.