Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Requires Proof of Vaccination For Those Aged Five and Up

Youth age 5-12 must show proof of vaccination AND be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Jan. 25, 2022  
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is now requiring proof of vaccination for youth age 5 and up who attend performances at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Youth age 5-12 must show proof of vaccination AND be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult (age 18+) with valid ID. All patrons over the age of 13 who attend BPO performances at Kleinhans Music Hall will be required to provide proof of vaccination AND identification at every performance. Acceptable documentation includes a photo ID and immunization card showing at least two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The New York State Excelsior pass will also be accepted. The performance date must be at least two weeks out from the date of your second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or from your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Proof of a negative test for COVID-19 will no longer be accepted. Booster doses are not required at this time.

Youth age 3-4 may attend BPO concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall if masked and accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult (age 18+) with valid ID. Youth age 2 and under are not permitted to attend BPO concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall at this time.

Stay up to date at https://bpo.org/safety-protocols/.


