Broadway's Marrick Smith And Buffalo's Katy Miner Team Up For Buffalo Concert

Starring Buffalo and Musicalfare Theatre join forces to present a concert featuring Broadway's Marrick Smith (Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen) and Buffalo's Katy Miner (The Katy Miner Quintet). The cabaret-style show will serve as an announcement party for Starring Buffalo's 2019-20 season, and feature guest appearances by Buffalo professional actors Kelly Copps (Artistic Director - Second Generation Theatre) and Dudney Joseph (Artie Award - La Cage aux Folles), as well as outstanding area students Calvin Cich (Williamsville East High School) and Gabriella Galante (Starpoint High School). Curtain is at 7:30pm on Monday, May 20th at MusicalFare's Premiere Cabaret, 4380 Main Street in Amherst. Tickets are available at musicalfare.com/cabarets or by calling 716-839-8540.

Starring Buffalo is a not-for-profit theater and education company that produces collaborations among visiting Broadway actors, Buffalo arts professionals, and Buffalo students. The company launched in 2018 with its production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which featured four Broadway guest artists, dozens of Buffalo professionals, and nearly 200 area students. Broadwayworld called it a "sleek, top-notch outing," raving "Youth, ingenuity and courage can be held responsible for Buffalo's latest artistic endeavor. Starring Buffalo...is off to a flying start" and JazzBuffalo said "the cast of Broadway veterans, local theatre veterans and high school students pulled this off magnificently." Their second season will be announced in May. www.starringbuffalo.org

MusicalFare Theatre is a not-for-profit professional musical theatre company dedicated to bringing quality musical theatre to Western New York, and to becoming a significant regional theatre with national prominence by developing and presenting new musicals, new versions of traditional musicals and area premieres. MusicalFare Theatre is in residence at Daemen College, but independently operated, and performs year-round at its intimate 136-seat theatre.





