Blackfriars Closes Out The 21-22 Season With An Audience Favorite CALENDAR GIRLS

Blackfriars Theatre wraps up its 72nd Season with the stage adaptation of the hit movie, Calendar Girls. Written by Tim Firth and based on the Miramax Motion Picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth, the play retains all of the heart and joy inspired by the Helen Mirren starring film.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

"Originally slated to close out our 19-20 Season but cancelled because of the pandemic, we're thrilled to bring Calendar Girls back to the stage," says Artistic & Managing Director, Danny Hoskins. "Our patrons and artists have been looking forward to this charming and hilarious piece of theatre for two years and we can't wait to end the season with a powerful and uplifting story about love, loss and the beautiful bonds of friendship."

The Calendar Girls cast includes Matthew Ames (Rod), Vicki Casarett (Marie), Rowan Collins (Lawrence/Liam), Nanette Elliott (Ruth), Pam Feicht (Chris), Mary Krickmire (Annie), Melanie McBride (Elaine), Talya Meyerowitz (Celia), Connie Neer (Lady Cravenshire/Brenda Hulse), David Runzo (John), Maria Scipione (Jessie), and Kimberly Upcraft (Cora). The production is directed by Alexa Scott-Flaherty.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior, military and student discounts are available online or through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

