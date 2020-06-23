Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Presents 8:46, a Theatrical Presentation Addressing Systemic Racism

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY will be presenting 8:46, a "theatrical response to the series of murders and assaults of the past weeks, years, decades and the systemic racism that can no longer be tolerated in policing, government, our neighborhoods, our organizations and ourselves."

They shared the following information about the event:

"This response, cultivated with organizations from the Capital Region that have a track record of producing work of, and with Black artists, and who vow to be a part of the solution to ending the systemic racism that resides within the American Theatre, features work from Acting with Aaron, Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, Capital Repertory Theatre, Creative Action Unlimited, Illuminate Theatre, Troy Foundry Theatre, & Playhouse Stage Co.

8:46 is a FREE event, but we suggest making a donation during the Facebook watch party viewing event. All funds raised will be split between the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region, Inc. and the organizations creating content to be used as stipends for the artists involved."

DETAILS

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 30 at 7pm EST



WHERE TO WATCH:

The piece will go live on the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30 at 7PM EST via a live Facebook watch party.

Tune in HERE.

A donation link will be available. All funds raised will be split between the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region, Inc. and the organizations creating content to be used as stipends for the artists involved in 8:46.



For more information: https://blacktheatretroupeupstateny.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You