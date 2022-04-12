BUFFALO STORIES Returns June 4 Featuring Guest Of Honor Robert Gioia

After a two-year postponement, Road Less Traveled Productions will present Buffalo Stories: The Life of Robert Gioia, a one-night-only fundraiser event on Saturday June 4.



Buffalo Stories: The Life of Robert Gioia will star Jon May, John Kreuzer, Katy Miner, Ricky Needham, Jenn Stafford and Roger VanDette under the direction of ensemble member Lucas Lloyd. Written by ensemble member Jon Elston, Buffalo Stories will also feature the work of ensemble member Hasheen DeBerry (light) alongside Jaclyn Brown (composer), Stephen Piotrowski (music director/accompanist), Brenna Prather (costume) and Anthony D'Avanzo (sound).



Robert Gioia, former President of The John R. Oishei Foundation, has been a strong community leader dedicated to the betterment of the Buffalo-Niagara region for decades. Robert currently serves as Chair of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, and Chair of Great Lakes Health-a not-for-profit corporation that oversees some of the area's largest health care and research partners. A Buffalo native, Robert has been named one of The Buffalo News' Citizens of the Year three times.



The evening will include:

· pre-show reception at 7:00 p.m. (cocktails and hors d'oeuvres)

· 8:00 p.m. performance

· post-show reception



Ticket prices for the event are $225 each. Seating is limited. Advance purchase only.



Buffalo Stories offers a glimpse into the lives of Buffalo's most intriguing personalities while toasting our vibrant community and supporting Road Less Traveled Productions. The event celebrates the life of a local Buffalo icon by presenting a one-night only musical written about the guest of honor's life. Past honorees include former Mayor Anthony Masiello, NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, Restauranteur Russell Salvatore and Vice-President of the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation, Shelley Drake.



Funds from the event will benefit Road Less Traveled Productions.



For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org/buffalo-stories or call the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069. Covid-19 vaccination proof will be required to enter the Road Less Traveled Theater.