American Repertory Theater of WNY Will Host a Talkback For SPEED OF DARK

Join the American Repertory Theater of WNY and the Voices of WNY Artists Internet Broadcast for a talkback following the 5 pm September 11th production of SPEED OF DARK. Playwright Mark Humphrey and members of the cast will discuss the work and answer questions from audience members.

The Q & A session will be recorded for the Voices of WNY Broadcast aired shortly after the event.

The price for the talkback is free but for more information on how to make reservations or purchase tickets for the 5 pm performance of SPEED OF DARK visit https://speedofdark.bpt.me/