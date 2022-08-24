American Repertory Theater of WNY Presents Staged Reading of SPEED OF DARK

American Repertory Theater of WNY will host a staged reading of Mark Humphrey's Artie Award winning play, "Speed of Dark" on September 21st, 7:30 pm at the 545 Elmwood performance space.

The stage reading will feature the Artie Award for Best Ensemble cast members Hugh Davis, Monish Bhattacharyya, Quentin Gray, and nominated Artie Award actor for Best Actor in a Play, Vincenzo L. McNeill.

After the reading, establish visual artist, former adjunct professor of Landscape Architecture and Planning at Arizona State University, and participating member of the Living Legacy Project at the Burchfield Penny Art Center, Patricia A Carter will discuss the importance of Arts in elevating individuals and the community. Following her, there will be a Q & A with Patricia and the cast of "Speed of Dark" & playwright Mark Humphrey.

Not only is the company's mission statement gilded for the support of 716 dramatic arts, but American Repertory Theater of WNY remains dedicated to community awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion on stage and off. $15 General Admission.