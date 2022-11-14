Alleyway Theatre Presents 40th Annual Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted and directed once again by Alleyway founder Neal Radice, celebrates its 40th milestone this season. Since 1982, the annual holiday family favorite has delighted audiences across all of Western New York. This year, Radice also returns to a role he played for decades, narrator Charles Dickens. The production also stars David C. Mitchell in his tenth year as Scrooge.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored once again by M&T Bank and runs November 25 thru December 24, 2022. Performances vary weekly; a full performance calendar is below. Tickets are available online, with discounts for students and youths. The Alleyway Carolers begin fifteen minutes before each performance time, so audiences are urged to arrive early.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL features Neal Radice, David C. Mitchell, with Trevor Dugan, Jared Eichel, Roger VanDette, Noah Bielecki, Madeline E. Allard Dugan, David G. Poole, Emily Yancey, Lauren McGowan, Anna Marella, and Maximilian Bielecki in his second season as Tiny Tim.