Adam Kaplan & Ashley Day to Headline Starring Buffalo's Curtain Up! Cabaret

Starring Buffalo and the Academy of Theatre Arts are proud to announce the cast for this year's "Curtain Up! Cabaret", An Evening of Songs with the Stars at The Streetlight Brasserie on September 22 at 8pm. The performance will be part of Buffalo's broader Curtain Up celebration, which marks the official launch of the city's theater season.

The Curtain Up! Cabaret will include performances from visiting Broadway artists Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots) and Ashley Day (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins - West End), Buffalo star Crystal Evans, and Academy of Theatre Arts Students Anna Blickwedehl and Ava Schara, both of West Seneca West High School. Musical direction is by Ryan Henneberger. The group will perform a program of Broadway standards in the beautiful new Streetlight Brasserie (5 E Huron Street). The venue features craft cocktails and floor to ceiling views of Buffalo's iconic skyline.

Tickets are available at Click Here and seating is strictly limited. The event takes place on Friday, September 22nd at 8pm, and will conclude in time for guests to walk to the Curtain Up Street Fair, which begins on Main Street in Buffalo at 10pm. Dina Slawson, Artistic Director of ATA, Drew Fornarola, artistic director of Starring Buffalo, and Michael Russo, executive director of Starring Buffalo, said in a joint statement: "we are excited to return to Curtain Up! for our second year, and to continue to build a bridge between the Broadway, Buffalo, and now West End theater communities. We are also thrilled for our audience to see the beautiful new Streetlight Brasserie, which is fast becoming an important part of downtown nightlife." For more information, press inquiries, and tickets please visit Click Here