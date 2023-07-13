ADELE IN BERLIN to Make Regional Premiere at Rochester Fringe Festival

Rochester, NY-ADELE IN BERLIN will play for two performances at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) at 142 Atlantic Ave in Rochester, NY on Sunday, September 17 at 5 PM and Saturday, September 23 at 5 PM as part of the Rochester Fringe Festival. Tickets cost $15 each and are on sale now at Click Here. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday, September 23.

ADELE IN BERLIN tells the story of Adele, a young German woman from Berlin captured by the Russian Army during WWII. After escaping their prison camp, she returns to a ruined city and a different, but no less brutal, kind of battleground. This one-act play offers a dramatic glimpse into the oft-overlooked plight of the vanquished German women who worked in clubs, sifted rubble, and did whatever they could to survive in a home no longer their own. ADELE IN BERLIN is directed by seasoned actor and director Donnell Adler and written by Lydia J. Nightingale, a prolific playwright, public historian, and brand-new Rochester transplant from Albany, NY.

First produced as part of the Harlem-based Riant Theatre's Strawberry One-Act Festival, in which it placed as one of six finalists from a roster of thirty shows, ADELE IN BERLIN is a very personal piece for playwright Nightingale. "The character of Adele is based on my father's biological mother, who was also taken prisoner by the Red Army and escaped back to Germany," she says. "This play is my attempt to give her and the other German women who suffered in silence at that time a voice. I hope it reminds people that war and the violent exploitation of women go hand and hand, today just as much as they did then."

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

