ADELE IN BERLIN to Make Regional Premiere at Rochester Fringe Festival

Uncover the untold story of German women during WWII.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
SPRING AWAKENING to be Presented at The Company Theatre in July Photo 2 SPRING AWAKENING to be Presented at The Company Theatre in July
Alleyway Theatre Announces T. Adamson's THE NATURAL HORSE As Recipient Of The 2022 Mazumda Photo 3 Alleyway Theatre Announces T. Adamson's THE NATURAL HORSE As Recipient Of The 2022 Mazumdar New Play Award
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

ADELE IN BERLIN to Make Regional Premiere at Rochester Fringe Festival

Rochester, NY-ADELE IN BERLIN will play for two performances at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) at 142 Atlantic Ave in Rochester, NY on Sunday, September 17 at 5 PM and Saturday, September 23 at 5 PM as part of the Rochester Fringe Festival. Tickets cost $15 each and are on sale now at Click Here. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday, September 23.

ADELE IN BERLIN tells the story of Adele, a young German woman from Berlin captured by the Russian Army during WWII. After escaping their prison camp, she returns to a ruined city and a different, but no less brutal, kind of battleground. This one-act play offers a dramatic glimpse into the oft-overlooked plight of the vanquished German women who worked in clubs, sifted rubble, and did whatever they could to survive in a home no longer their own. ADELE IN BERLIN is directed by seasoned actor and director Donnell Adler and written by Lydia J. Nightingale, a prolific playwright, public historian, and brand-new Rochester transplant from Albany, NY.

First produced as part of the Harlem-based Riant Theatre's Strawberry One-Act Festival, in which it placed as one of six finalists from a roster of thirty shows, ADELE IN BERLIN is a very personal piece for playwright Nightingale. "The character of Adele is based on my father's biological mother, who was also taken prisoner by the Red Army and escaped back to Germany," she says. "This play is my attempt to give her and the other German women who suffered in silence at that time a voice. I hope it reminds people that war and the violent exploitation of women go hand and hand, today just as much as they did then."

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

Follow Rochester Fringe on Facebook at Facebook.com/rochesterfringefestival, and on Twitter and Instagram at @rochesterfringe




RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
Alleyway Theatre Announces T. Adamsons THE NATURAL HORSE As Recipient Of The 2022 Mazumdar Photo
Alleyway Theatre Announces T. Adamson's THE NATURAL HORSE As Recipient Of The 2022 Mazumdar New Play Award

Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre has announced the recipient of the 2022 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award. Playwright T. Adamson will receive the annual award for his play, THE NATURAL HORSE.

2
SPRING AWAKENING to be Presented at The Company Theatre in July Photo
SPRING AWAKENING to be Presented at The Company Theatre in July

The Company Theatre will present the final production of its inaugural season, SPRING AWAKENING, July 27-30 at the Temple Theater Mainstage.

3
FL!P CIRCUS Brings Big Top Fun To Buffalo This Summer Photo
FL!P CIRCUS Brings Big Top Fun To Buffalo This Summer

FL!P Circus (www.FlipCircus.com) the great American big top experience that has been wowing audiences across the country, will bring its brand new 2023 tour to Buffalo. The all-new production, created by the Vazquez family, features an incredible assemblage of international acts that are guaranteed to amaze and amuse. The show comes to the Walden Galleria (1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY) from July 7 - 16. Tickets are on sale now.

4
Regional Premiere of TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Adaptation to be Presented at MusicalFare This Photo
Regional Premiere of TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Adaptation to be Presented at MusicalFare This Summer

TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be presented July 5th – August 6th at MusicalFare Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS

Recommended For You