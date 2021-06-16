42ND STREET Cast Announced at The REV

On June 30th, The REV Theatre Company reopens its historic flagship venue, the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, with the song and dance spectacular, 42nd Street. The show marks the company's return to live performances and runs through July 28 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park. The REV is implementing extensive safety precautions for audience and employees alike -- you can read more about them at TheRevTheatre.com/Covid-19.

42nd Street is directed and choreographed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, which marks Smock's fourth production of the show here at the Playhouse. Smock has a long history with the show including the national tour, LA company and having mounted multiple productions of the show around the country.

Jeff Theiss (Broadway: The Band's Visit, REV: 10 seasons) kicks of his 11th season as musical director. Scenic design is by Jeffrey Kmiec (Paramount Theatre: The Little Mermaid; REV: South Pacific), sound design by Kevin Heard (Broadway: All The Way, The Cherry Orchard; Rev: Ghost, Parade, From Here to Eternity), lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: Grease, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Parade), costume coordination by Tiffany Howard (REV: Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls), and wig design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).

Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, adds, "42nd Street is a show that is near and dear to my heart. With 14 production numbers, stylish sets and costumes, brilliant tap dancing, and this dynamic, incredibly talented cast -this is musical comedy at its finest. I can think of no better show with which to reopen our doors and welcome our audiences once again. Come back to the Playhouse in our clean, safe environment and fall in love with the theatre all over again. Get your tickets now - cause they're selling fast!"

The Cast of 42nd Street:

REV favorite Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific, Tarzan, Mamma Mia!, REV: South Pacific, Les Miz, Kiss Me Kate, 42nd Street) stars as Julian Marsh alongside Jonalyn Saxer (Broadway: Mean Girls, CATS, Holiday Inn) who returns to the Playhouse to take on the role of Peggy Sawyer. Both Carl and Saxer appeared in the 2011 production of the show. Cynthia Ferrer (Singin' In The Rain (Broadway Tour), Happy Days (First National Tour, Goodspeed, Papermill Playhouse), Elf: The Musical, National Tour and Madison Square Garden) makes her REV debut as Dorothy Brock and Julio Rey (West Side Story, Lyric Opera of Chicago, REV: Holiday Inn), sings and dances his way through the show as Billy Lawlor. Comedic duo Maggie Jones and Bert Barry will be played by Soara-Joye Ross (Broadway: Les Miz, Dance of the Vampires) and Carlos Encinias (Broadway: Scandalous, Les Miz, Mamma Mia!) respectively. Wesley J. Barnes (Jesus Christ Superstar, 50th Anniversary Tour, REV: Grand Hotel, Mamma Mia!) returns to the Playhouse stage as Andy Lee, with Mark Woodard (Off-Broadway: Pirates of Penzance, A Christmas Carol) as Abner Dillon.

Additional featured performers include Jane Papageorge (Hollywood Bowl: A Chorus Line) as Anytime Annie, Aliah James (National Tour: Donna Summer, After Midnight, Norwegian Creative Studios) as Lorraine, Jenny Kay Hoffman (Musical Theatre West: Mary Poppins, White Christmas) as Phyllis, Christopher Swan (National Tours: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls) as Pat Denning, and Erin Katzker (REV: Parade) as Mac. The 42nd Street ensemble will feature: Sierra Lai Barnett, Blake Brewer, Ryan Cody, Bobby Davis, Nick Deapo, Michael Marrero, Sami Murphy, Melissa Perry, Jaclyn Rahmlow, Ryan Rodino, Austin Schulte, Alex Smith, and Julia Springer.

This year marks the company's 63rd season which also includes upcoming productions of Footloose (August 4 - September 1) and Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver (September 8 - 29). Thank you to our Season Sponsor, M&T Bank; and our Chairman Sponsor, Generations Bank; without whom this season would not be possible.

Tickets for 42nd Street can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, or online at TheRevTheatre.com.