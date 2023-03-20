2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Submissions Closing Next Week

Just two weeks remains for Venue-Show submissions to the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival. Now in its twelfth year, the festival begins on Tuesday, September 12 and runs daily through Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Artists and producers interested in performing or producing a show at the 2023 Fringe may submit their proposals using one easy application, found at rochesterfringe.com. The submission process ends on Wednesday, March 29 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Performances take place in more than twenty venues in neighborhoods surrounding the heart of Rochester. These distinctive venues showcase a myriad of art forms from drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and much more. Local, national, and International Artists and producers are invited to submit their production proposals to as many Fringe venues as they wish for live, in-person, and online, digital shows. Complete instructions are available on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe.com.

ROCHESTER FRINGE VENUE-SHOW SUBMISSIONS DETAILS:

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully realized productions during the festival, whether they have new works or previously produced shows.

There is no cost to apply.

Each venue selects and books its own shows directly with the artists. Bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the submission period.

The Rochester Fringe Festival itself does not book shows during the Venue-Show Submissions process.

Extensive details regarding the submission process may be found at rochesterfringe.com.

Artists will have an opportunity to present their shows at the following locations:

° Aerial Arts of Rochester

° CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theatre and the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

° Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall

° The Focus Theater

° Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage

° International Plaza

° Java's

° Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance

° MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center

° RIT City Art Space -- RIT Submissions Only

° Rochester Music Hall of Fame

° Salena's Event Room

° School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre Theatre, Club SOTA, Ensemble Theatre, and Movement Center

° The Little Theatre - Theatre 1 and Theatre 1 Lobby - RIT Submissions Only

° The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box

° The Theater At Innovation Square

Shows requiring non-traditional, unique spaces are encouraged to complete the application form and submit it to Fringe requesting a "Site-Specific" setting. Fringe organizers will work directly with those artists during the Venue-Show submissions period regarding their show proposals. Prior site-specific locations have included Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Joseph's Park, and even parked cars.

"We encourage artists from all performance disciplines to join us in Rochester this September to become a part of this magical phenomenon known as 'the Rochester Fringe,'" said Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee. "We are part of a diverse and exciting network of more than 200 fringe festivals worldwide. For twelve days, hundreds of artists share their work and ideas with our community and bring the world stage to our front door, enriching Greater Rochester in ways too numerous to mention."

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, and one of the top three Fringe Festivals in the United States in attendance. More than 500,000 people have attended nearly 4,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills, while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar.

In 1947, eight theatre groups showed up-uninvited-to perform at the newly established Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland. Although not listed in the official program, the groups performed anyway, at venues they found for themselves. The following year, a Scottish journalist coined the term "festival fringe" to describe these non-curated shows that began turning up annually. The Edinburgh Fringe is now the world's largest arts festival and the third largest event in the world, after the Olympics and the World Cup. Today, there are more than 250 Fringe Festivals worldwide, with nearly 50 in the United States. The Rochester Fringe Festival was the first in Upstate New York.

New York State Council on the Arts; City of Rochester; University of Rochester; Monroe County; Ames Amzalak Memorial Trust; Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation; Rochester Area Community Foundation; Nocon & Associates; ESL Foundation; RIT; Waldron Rise; Elaine P. and Richard U. Wilson Foundation; Louis S. and Molly B. Wolk Foundation; Konar Enterprises; Mary Mulligan Trust; J.M. McDonald Foundation; Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation; VisitRochester; Nazareth College; St. John Fisher University; Monroe Community College; The Pike Company; 13WHAM TV; CITY Magazine; D&C Digital; WXXI; Fred & Floy Willmott Foundation; Wegmans; Hyatt Regency Rochester; Canandaigua National Bank; Genesee Beer; The Rubens Family Foundation; City Blue; Aspire Transformation Services; Benderson Development; Hamilton A/V; Wilkins RV; McCarthy Tents & Events; Broccolo Tree & Lawn Care; The Harley School; Boylan Code; Bond Schoeneck & King; Yelp!; and the House of Guitars.