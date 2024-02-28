notAmuse Theater To Premiere New Work IN PROGRESS This March in Brooklyn

notAmuse Theater has announced the premiere of their latest work, IN PROGRESS, coming up on March 15th at 7:30 PM at A.R.T. New York's South Oxford Space in Brooklyn.

The Butoh solo will be performed by Founding Artistic Director, Sophie Amieva and followed by a conversation with Vangeline, Butoh Artist and Mark Bankin, the choreographer of the piece, moderated by Haruna Lee.

This special event concludes the company's fundraising campaign, hosted by Fractured Atlas in an effort to raise $10,000 to support the development of this ambitious new work. Guests will enjoy tasty bites by Brooklyn favorite, Night Kitchen and drinks from NY Distilling Company. Guests can purchase tickets via the campaign, and supporters can make a tax-deductible donation of any amount. There is also a virtual option for those that cannot attend the event in person.

notAmuse Theater's mission is to teach classes and create visceral theatrical work that peels back the layers of human complexity and social power in order to recognize the true core of one another's humanity.

IN PROGRESS is a refined piece exploring the question of spirituality; a belief in something that is beyond the self but is also internal. We are the problem, but we are also the solution. Amieva says, "I draw upon ancient mythologies and narratives that have historically been used to control marginalized people. I deconstruct these narratives through extensive research into social history, art history, and sociology.

Spirituality is often linked to pain, at least in Judeo-Christian culture which demands pain to be better "men". Our intellectual beliefs idealize a separation of the body and mind. We are often asked to go through pain to get closer to the divine, to work hard to be successful and happy. It is a theme that has been discussed at length by female Christian Mystics like Therese d'Avila and Marguerite Porete. Can we heal without pain? Could pleasure replace pain in that journey, and if so what does it imply in the body and ideologically? This piece explores the deep connection between the body and mind. What does this partnership look like?"

Tickets

For tickets and donations please visit: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/notamuse-theater/campaigns/6205. For more info on notAmuse, visit: https://www.notamusetheater.com/.