brooklynONE Performs A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A ONE ACTOR SHOW

brooklynONE productions has announced its upcoming production of "A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show," a unique and captivating adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic. The play has been masterfully adapted by Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) resident playwright & bkONE Playwright Liaison, Stephen Gracia. The adaptation, directed by bkONE's Artistic Director, Anthony Marino, will feature the extraordinary talent of M. Rigney Ryan, who takes on the challenge of portraying not only the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge but all the other beloved characters in this one-actor tour de force.

"A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show" promises to be a new and fresh experience that brings Dickens' beloved characters to life in a fresh and intimate setting. The production takes place at bkONE's Tom Kane Theatre, located within Industry City's gorgeous Sunset Park campus in South Brooklyn, offering audiences a unique and immersive theatrical experience.

Performance Details:

Title: A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show

Written by: Charles Dickens, Adapted by Stephen Gracia

Starring: M. Rigney Ryan

Directed by: Anthony Marino

Venue: The Tom Kane Theatre, Industry City Building 5 51 35th Street, Brooklyn NY 11232

Opening Date: December 8th 8pm, 9th 8pm and 10th 3pm

Tickets: On sale now at www.bkONE.org/tix

Anthony Marino, the Artistic Director of bkONE, expressed his excitement about the upcoming production, stating, "We are thrilled to bring this innovative adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' to our audiences. M. Rigney Ryan's remarkable performance, coupled with Stephen Gracia's insightful adaptation and the intimate direction we can provide at our theatre, promises to make this rendition a memorable and magical experience for all."

Don't miss the chance to celebrate the holiday season with bkONE Productions and experience the warmth, redemption, and joy of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show."