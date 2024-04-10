Young Ethel's to Present That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: Just Say 'No' To Drugs Edition

Witness three improv teams compete in a gameshow-style event in honor of 4/20 week.

By: Apr. 10, 2024
That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: Just Say 'No' To Drugs Edition will be presented on April 18 at 7pm at Young Ethel's (506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, 11215).

In honor of 4/20 week: 3 improv teams compete in a 3-round gameshow- by creating scenes inspired by... Anti-drug PSAs, public access shows, and Cheech and Chong video clips from the 1980s!

Celebrity judges rate the scenes to determine - That 80s Improv Champs!

Hosted by Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle, Edinburgh Festival)

Brought to you by Harmon Leon, Matt Vita & Chris Griggs

RESERVE A SEAT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/that-80s-improv-challenge-just-say-no-to-drugs-edition-tickets-880444431997?aff=oddtdtcreator




