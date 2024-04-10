Young Ethel's to Present That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: Just Say 'No' To Drugs Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: Just Say 'No' To Drugs Edition will be presented on April 18 at 7pm at Young Ethel's (506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, 11215).

In honor of 4/20 week: 3 improv teams compete in a 3-round gameshow- by creating scenes inspired by... Anti-drug PSAs, public access shows, and Cheech and Chong video clips from the 1980s!

Celebrity judges rate the scenes to determine - That 80s Improv Champs!

Hosted by Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle, Edinburgh Festival)

Brought to you by Harmon Leon, Matt Vita & Chris Griggs

RESERVE A SEAT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/that-80s-improv-challenge-just-say-no-to-drugs-edition-tickets-880444431997?aff=oddtdtcreator