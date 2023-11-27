Yemen Blues Comes to House Of Yes in December

WMI and House of Yes present Click HereClick Here, a contemporary quartet led by vocalist Ravid Kahalani. The band blends their Yemenite and West African musical influences with funk grooves and mambo rhythms, conjuring up a rich and diverse aural palette. The instrumentation is composed of percussion, oud, horns, and strings.

Yemen Blues' myriad influences carry over on stage, where the ensemble navigates from the boisterous to the romantic, from joyous celebration to anguished balladry. Horns fire off bombastically, percussion adds deep rhythmic textures, while oud strums out subtle melodies.

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.