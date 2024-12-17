World Premiere Of NECK DOWN By Nick Adams Comes to the Exponential Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Exponential Festival will present the world premiere NECK DOWN by Nic Adams from January 9-12, 2025 at We Are Here Brooklyn Studios, 563 Johnson Ave Floor 2, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

Set in New York City the morning before an ancient coin auction, NECK DOWN is an aural hallucination on the American daydream and the heroism of broke artists. It's the morning before an ancient coin auction in NYC and early-career artist Ciel is stuck working yet another menial temp assignment. An old money collector arrives early to inspect the legal tender upon which he plans to bid. So begins a daydream about lottery winnings, caskets, sex fantasies, delulus of grandeur, and Big Oil Banks. The physical characters onstage duet with the voices in their heads, mounting a tragicomic class stand-off and a toast to the relentless spirit of artists living on the brink of precarity.

Written by Nic Adams, Directed by Marissa Joyce Stamps, Produced by Melissa Mickens, Lights by Andre Segar, Sound by Eden Segbefia, Sets by Ettie Pin, Costumes by Karen Boyer, Stage Managed by Sarah Samonte, and Assistant Stage Managed by Deniz Demirkurt

Cast: Alton Alburo, Angela Chew, Cristina Pitter*, Essence Lotus, Jack Dahill, and Riley Wood*

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Nic Adams is a 2025 NYSCA grant recipient for NECK DOWN. He is an NYC-based educator, cultural organizer, and theatre-maker. MFA in playwriting, Brooklyn College ('23). Adams' work has been presented at Judson Memorial Church, Joe's Pub, The Bushwick Starr, JACK, and The Brick, among other venues, and by The BEAT Festival, The Performing Garage Presents, and The Exponential Festival, for which he's served as the Producing Director since 2017. His poetry has been published online at B O D Y Literature, and his short play, Grief Leash, is represented by Tiny Scripted. nicadams.com @neckdown_play

Comments