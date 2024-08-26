World Music Institute to Present Etran De L'Aïr in September at Brooklyn Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Etran de L'Aïr will perform at Brooklyn Bown on September 19.

Taureg guitar band Etran de L'Aïr ("stars of the air") is a family collective from the town of Agadez nestled in the mountainous region of northern Niger. The area is known for its music; specifically the hypnotic electric guitar riffs characteristic of the desert blues of North and West Africa, popularized by such artists as Vieux Farka Touré, Bombino, Habib Koité, Mdou Moctar, and Fatoumata Diawara who have turned the musical tradition into a global sensation. After 25 years of performing, Etran De L'Aïr is no newcomer but certainly a rising star to watch.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

Performance Details

Let's Dance Series

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM (opening act)

Tickets: $25

Co-presented with Brooklyn Bowl

