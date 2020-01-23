Whitmer Thomas, Cameron Esposito and More Are Coming to The Bell House

The Bell House has released it's upcoming schedule.

See below for details!

For more information click HERE.

HEAD OVER HEELS FOR BERNIE: A COMEDY SHOW FUNDRAISER

Lorelei Ramirez, Morgan Bassichis, Jaboukie Young-White, Sydnee Washington, Larry Owens, Sarah Sherman, Jo Firestone, Una Osato, John Early

Tuesday · February 4, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$20.00 - $250.00 / Ages 18+





Morgan Bassichis and Lorelei Ramirez are in love with Bernie Sanders. Like, they want to marry him. Simone Norman promised she'd introduce them all, so Morgan & Lorelei lined up a special evening featuring their very best funny friends to help tell Bernie how they feel....

Sunday · February 9, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$20.00 / Ages 21+





Alex Moffat is a New York-based actor, stand-up, writer, and current cast member on Saturday Night Live. He hails from Chicago where he performed with The Second City's Bizco and Boatco, The Annoyance, iO, Zanies, The Comedy Bar, and The Public House Theater.



He appeared in NBC's sketch comedy pilot, and can be seen in the films A Conspiracy On Jekyll Island with Minnie Driver and Uncle John with John Ashton. Alex was recently Natural Light Beer's first spokesperson since Mickey Mantle and was an official acro-dunker with the Chicago Bulls.

WHITMER THOMAS: GOLDEN ONE

Opening Sets by Joe Pera, Larry Owens

Monday · February 10, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS



Whitmer Thomas is available to press for promotion of this event in advance of his HBO Comedy Special, Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, premiering Saturday, February 22 at 10PM ET.



Whitmer Thomas has most recently appeared in THE GOOD PLACE (NBC), THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), GLOW (Netflix), YOU'RE THE WORST (FX), and voiced and created the ADHD animated series STONE QUACKERS on FXX (now available on Hulu). Up next Whit can be seen in Lynn Shelton's film, SWORD OF TRUST, opposite Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, and Michaela Watkins which just premiered this year at SXSW and was acquired by IFC Films for distribution. Whit has toured with Bo Burnham and appeared in colleges, clubs and festivals. He's been featured as a New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal and has headlined at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Whit is currently in pre-production on his hour special/documentary film THE GOLDEN ONE, with Bo Burnham and A24 producing.

RORY SCOVEL - LIVE WITHOUT FEAR FILM SCREENING

Tuesday · February 11, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+





A screening of the forthcoming film "Rory Scovel - Live Without Fear" 75 mins. Following the screening, there will be a Q and A Session with Rory Scovel and filmmaker Scott Moran.



Rory Scovel: Live Without Fear is a docu-comedy special that follows stand-up comedian Rory Scovel as he performs six nights in a row with one difficult, self-imposed rule... not using any pre-written material. It all happens in Atlanta at Relapse Theatre, a venue operated by Bob Wood who tells his own unbelievable story of how he slowly and maybe with some questions of legality, converted an abandoned church into one of the best comedy venues in the country.

VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THE SMITHS FT. THE SONS & HEIRS

Rob Sheffield

Friday · February 14, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:30 PM

$20.00 - $25.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS



"Twice as fun as an actual Morrissey show" - Rob Sheffield, Rolling Stone



"These guys love the band, and they're really passionate about it" - Andy Rourke, The Smiths



"By all accounts, the greatest tribute to the Manchester group making music today. Far from a novelty cover band, The Sons & Heirs are a genuine love letter to one of the greatest rock acts of all time." - No Country for New Nashville



About Rob Sheffield:

Rob Sheffield is a columnist for Rolling Stone, where he has been writing about music, TV, and pop culture since 1997. He is the author of two national bestsellers "Love Is a Mix Tape: Love and Loss, One Song at a Time" and "Talking to Girls About Duran Duran: One Young Man's Quest for True Love and a Cooler Haircut" and "On Bowie." He also appears regularly on VH1. His latest book is "Dreaming The Beatles." Rob lives with his wife in Brooklyn.

A DRINKING GAME NYC PRESENTS MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Friday · February 21, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$18.00 / Ages 21+



Classic movies - shaken, not stirred, and with a twist.



What's "A Drinking Game"? Well, take your favorite 80s or 90s flick, mix in a live-staged reading, add a dash of your favorite beverage, and you've got one hell of a cocktail.



Talented actors perform cult classics for a live audience. One night only. A new show every month-comedies like The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and Ghostbusters.



Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks! The actors are in on the fun, too. Plus, when someone says a name, the actor playing that character has to drink. So as the evening progresses, the show's bound to get a little wacky."

BURLESQUE! THE SWEET SPOT BROOKLYN: VALENTINE EDITION

Sunday · February 23, 2020

Doors: 6:00 PM / Show: 6:00 PM

$20.00 - $50.00 / Ages 21+



THE SWEET SPOT Valentine Edition: welcome to the Soaring Twenties...



The Sweet Spot is a high-energy; heart-pumping; down-right decadent-dancing; laugh-out-loud burlesque stage production celebrating the sexier side of life. Performing in over 30 cities, this immersive show takes you on a bold adventure where anything can happen.



Get ready to experience the world's best performance poets, sultry burlesque dancers, live music, comedy and the most electrified host you have ever seen. Brilliantly weaving satire, artistry and current top 40 hits, this is 21st century burlesque at its best! Leave your rules, restrictions and expectations at the door and let The Sweet Spot open your spirit, awaken your passions and leave you in a sweeter place.



For more information visit our website http://www.sweetspotnation.com

BLANK CHECK WITH GRIFFIN & DAVID: LIVE!

Griffin Newman, David Sims

Monday · March 23, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Early Show Sold-Out!



Griffin Newman is a comedian. David Sims is a critic. On March 23rd, 2015 they teamed up with Producer Ben Hosley to launch a podcast about filmographies; Directors who have massive success early on in their career and are given a series of "blank checks" to make whatever crazy passion project they want. Sometimes those checks clear, and sometimes they bounce baby!



Join the boys and co-producer Angela Ferraguto as they celebrate their five year anniversary with a special surprise show! Don't know what to say or to expect, all you need to know is that the name of the show is BLANK CHECK.

CAMERON ESPOSITO: SAVE YOURSELF TOUR

Wednesday · March 25, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$40.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

GA Tickets on sale Friday, January 24, 10AM ET



Cameron Esposito is a standup comic, actor and writer who has appeared across television and film and, most recently, in print in the New York Times. You may also know Cameron from her popular interview podcast, Queery. Her first book, Save Yourself, is forthcoming in March 2020 from Hachette/Grand Central Publishing.



Each ticket includes a copy of Cameron Esposito's book Save Yourself.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You