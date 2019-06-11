Waterhouse Collective Presents A MINUTE FLOWERING: QUEER MYTHOS PLAYS

A Minute Flowering is an original series of experimental short plays. The stories we're telling in A Minute Flowering are old myths made queer and new, as well as new queer narratives presented in a mythic style. These short queer fantasy plays are comprised of: Jeremy Geragotelis' Poems and Sketches, and Singer Joy's Tree Plays.

The 27th starts off the production at 7pm with a Germination Celebration in which audience members together with the members of our collective, plant germinated seeds in pots they can take home with them; making a literal and symbolic start to a brand new adventure in queer artistic growth, together. On the 29th, between our 7pm and our 10pm show, there will be a cocktail hour, in which Water House Collective members and audience members can drink and celebrate together.

Featuring: Andrew Abbensett, Caitlin Brzezinski, Julia Crowley, Eli Diamond, Nick DiLeonardi, Denali Thomas, and Emma Welch

Water House Collective makes theater that is lyrical, magical, physical, and immediate. In an age of growing queer representation media, we are constructing forums in which to share and amplify queer stories that have not yet been given a platform.

Water House Collective's production practice is borne out of the belief that subverting strict, normative production hierarchies within the collaborative process is imperative to the success of mounting work by, and collaborating with, diverse artists from all experiences, orientations and abilities. We believe that the best personal and performance practices are those, which reflect, and on reflecting, change.

Sarah Bedrick - Sarah is an NYC freelance sfx artist, director, and producer for Water House Collective. They studied directing at the Tisch School of the Arts, (New York University) and graduated from The Makeup Designory with a certificate in Master Make-up Artistry. Sarah strives to create visuals and shape narratives that viscerally affect and transport their audiences.

Jeremy Geragotelis - Jeremy Geragotelis is a playwright, theater-artist, composer, and painter. He grew up in Northeastern Connecticut and graduated from Bennington College in Vermont. His work focuses mainly on the behavior of goodness, his motivating question being: can goodness hold its own in the spotlight, or is it too tightly tied to humility to be front-and-center? He is currently in residence at the Center at Eagle Hill in Hardwick, MA. His plays have been produced in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Tokyo.

Singer Joy - Singer Joy is a musician, philosopher, theatre-maker, and polytheist. Her work focuses on the use of mystical structures as performance and vice versa, and heavily features erotic, floral, and anarchist themes and imagery. She has a BA in music performance and philosophy from Bennington College, and continues to perform in Vermont with her fusion band Satyrdagg. Singer currently resides in Queens with her partner and their many foster kittens, and works all over NYC as a music director, educator, and composer for theatre.

The Baumann, 41 Varick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets: $15 https://tinyurl.com/y2kjtqkl. For more info, www.waterhousecollective.com





