WWTNS? To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

What Will the Neighbors Say? has been approved for a $15,000.00 Grants for Arts Projects award to support their upcoming season (2021-2022). This grant will help WWTNS? to manage general operating costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWTNS? is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding by the National Endowment for the Arts.

"As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as What Will the Neighbors Say? reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many challenges during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

The WWTNS? Co-Artistic Directors are thrilled to have received this grant. "We are so honoured to have been selected for this prestigious award," said DaSilva. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every member of the Neighborhood, because their support and commitment to us have got us where we are today," added Clements. "We are in excellent company here, and would like to extend our congratulations to every other organization and project who was awarded," said Hood Adrian.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/news.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. For more information, please visit www.wwtns.org.