WMI Will Present Ani Cordero With Abraham Dorta

World Music Institute presents Ani Cordero with Abraham Dorta at Brooklyn venue The Sultan Room on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Ani Cordero is a passionate Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and activist living in Brooklyn, NY. Ani was a founding member of the celebrated Mexican rock band Pistolera and recent drummer for the legendary Brazilian group Os Mutantes. Her critically-acclaimed albums have received attention from NPR's All Things Considered, Alt-Latino, Soundcheck, Billboard, USA Today, PRI's The World, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

Abraham Dorta Abraham Dorta is a singer-songwriter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico. He took up the Puerto Rican cuatro at age 13 and started playing guitar and writing songs soon after. His introspective lyrics, intricate guitar playing, and gentle voice weave tales of love, loss, and survival. His most recent album, Juracán, was inspired by the experience of living through Hurricane Maria and its aftermath.





