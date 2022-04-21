Voices Of The New Presents ORBITS By Will Healy & Spiritchild, May 17

Voices of Ascension, New York City's Grammy-nominated professional choral organization, will present the world premiere of Will Healy & spiritchild's Orbits with the New York-based musician collective ShoutHouse on May 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Roulette in downtown Brooklyn.

The concert will also feature a set of songs from ShoutHouse; a performance of New York Revisited, Healy's latest work for chorus; and a new choral arrangement of RaShonda Reeves' "A Day with Mae" from Astronautica: Voices of Women in Space.

Orbits is presented under Voices of The New, Voices of Ascension's artistic program for vocal chamber ensembles, dedicated to exploring new horizons, ideas, and diverse, culturally responsive connections.

Written for MC, vocal octet & ShoutHouse's genre-flexible ensemble, the idea for Orbits came to Healy after a writing session in his apartment.

"The original inspiration for it came about five years ago," says the composer. "I was sitting in my apartment, writing music, and reflecting on the world around me. And I had a desk that looked right out on the sidewalk, overlooking people on the other side. I thought how strange it was to always be reflecting on my own thoughts with all these other people around me. So I started to think about the distance between myself and other people, the distance between myself and society...I thought 'how would that distance be represented in music?'"

Learn more at voicesofascension.org.