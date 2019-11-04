Vinie Burrows & Rhonda Hansome Among 2019 ABC FultonOrg Honorees

The Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation, a Brooklyn-Based non-profit performing arts org founded by veteran playwright & producer, Andrea J. Fulton hosts its second annual Awards Benefit on Saturday, November 9th from 2 to 6pm at Sugarhill Supper Club in Brooklyn.

The 2019 Honorees Include:



Rhonda Hansome: Longevity in Multi-disciplinary Artistic Achievement

Isaac Suggs: Excellence in Musical Production

Ulric O'Flaherty: Longevity in Lighting & Technical Direction

Carolyn Adams: Excellence in Multi-disciplinary Artistic Achievement

Claudette Macey: Excellence in Broad Services to Seniors

Miriam Robinson: Excellence in Cultural & Artistic Program Curation & Management

Vinie Burrows: Theatrical & Humanitarian Icon

Guy Barfield: Performing Arts Protege of the Year

The event will include performances by Honoree Rhonda Hansome, J'rome Andre, Sanko Wright, Honoree Vinie Burrows, Rome Neal, Bob Weisberg, Sandra Reaves, Lacy Darryl Phillips & Beareather Reddy. Live Jazz music will be performed by Hilliard "Hill" Greene on Bass, Dante James on Drums & Rudi Mwongozi on Piano.



In addition to the live band, comedic, vocal and dance performances, there will be wine, a buffet and home made desert included. Items will be available via a silent auction. Tickets are $100, are tax deductable and available through Eventbrite.com under ABCFF 2019 or via PayPal to OneRightAnswer@aol.com.

Call 718.812.4252 to RSVP, with any questions, or to donate to the silent auction under you or your company's name if desired.

Anyone who makes a cash or item donation in addition to or in lieu of a ticket before November 1st can be listed in the program.

The Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation, established in 2014, focusses on nurturing and cultivating the performing arts interests of adults who later in life seek to begin or advance a career in the performing arts or one of the allied arts required to produce performing arts events. It has provided a forum for hundreds of new and established artists and interns primarily via the production of original, award winning plays performed in schools, churches, theatres and courtyards throughout NYC & beyond. It also provides theatrical training at senior centers, via grants and an annual endowment to sponsor acting classes for an aspiring actor who has demonstrated the most potential and been tapped as protege of the year.

For questions about the organization, to avail yourself of its services, to donate to the silent auction under you or your company's name or to RSVP for the Awards Benefit on November 9th at 2pm, call 718.812.4252. Space is limited. So, early ticket purchases via Eventbrite.com/ABCFF2019 or calling to RSVP is strongly suggested.





