Video Flashback: Stew and Heidi Rodewald and the Von Trapped Perform Allen Ginsberg's 'America'

Article Pixel Jul. 19, 2020  

BAM is flashing back to a video from its archives, though it is no less relevant today.

Stew and Heidi Rodewald (Passing Strange) and the Von Trapped performed an impassioned musical performance of Allen Ginsberg's poem "America" during Onassis Cultural Center's spring 2017 presentation of The People Speak, based on the work of Howard Zinn (1922-2010).

Check out the performance below!


