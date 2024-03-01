Us for the Arts Presents THE LEAP YEAR SHOW in Brooklyn

Last night, the art community in Bushwick experienced an enchanting celebration of the infrequent and the extraordinary. "The Leap Year Show," presented by Us for the Arts, transformed the 35 Meadow Street Gallery into a hub of stunning visuals and cultural discourse as photography enthusiasts and artists alike gathered to explore the theme of rarity in alignment with the phenomenon of leap years.

The exhibit, juried and curated by the highly-esteemed figures in the New York photography scene, Erica Reade and Gaspar Marquez, presented a collection of photographs capturing rare occurrences in nature, society, and daily life. The evening resonated with the heartbeat of leap years-events that take place intermittently but predictably, mirroring the cyclical nature of time and our calendar system.

The exhibition was not just a display of photographs but an homage to the leap year's historical and cultural significance. The origins of leap years are deeply rooted in the adjustments humans have made to synchronize the calendar year with the astronomical year. This synchronization is a rare yet regular correction that ensures seasons and calendar dates align over time. "The Leap Year Show" captured this essence through a lens, literally and metaphorically.

Prominent photographers like Izabella Demavlys, Anya Broido, and Julian Montenegro, among other talented artists, presented works that transported viewers to moments of serendipity, wonder, and peculiarity. From the unexpected encounters with peculiar people and objects in urban environments to astonishing captures of natural phenomena, each piece invited contemplation on the beauty of events that arrive unexpectedly yet leave an indelible mark on our consciousness.

The show's success could be measured by the crowd it drew, over a hundred attendees, and the conversations it sparked. The experience was akin to witnessing a solar eclipse or a comet passing-ephemeral yet impactful. The diverse crowd, from seasoned art collectors to budding enthusiasts, engaged with the works in a celebration of the visual symphony of rarities.

UsArts, known for its commitment to cultural diversity and innovation, reinforced its reputation as a catalyst for vibrant dialogue across creative industries. The organization's efforts to integrate international talent and promote community engagement shone through the diverse array of artists and the inclusive atmosphere of the event.

"The Leap Year Show" concluded as a testament to the power of art to make us pause, reflect, and appreciate the rarities in life. It was not only a night for photography but a collective acknowledgment of the beauty in the rare, the unique, and the extraordinary rhythms of our world.

For those who missed the event, the conversation continues as UsArts anticipates the next leap year for another opportunity to explore the beauty of rarity through the eyes of talented photographers.

The Leap Year Show's featured photographers: Andrew Bisdale, Anya Broido, Alexander Randall, Ashton A Gooding, Bailey Quinlan, Charlie Lederer, Christina Santucci, Dina Shirin, Izabella Demavlys, Jillian Guyete, Julian Montenegro, Kimberly Devaney, Kirsten Nicolaisen, Michael Trimboli, Nasrah Omar, Svetlana Katz, and William Keller Vogel.