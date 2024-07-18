Us For The Arts Reveals Participants For The OF FLESH AND BLOOD Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Us for the Arts has revealed the participants for its juried exhibition, "Of Flesh and Blood." Set to open at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 35 Meadow Street, this exhibition promises to be a profound exploration of physicality through the lens of contemporary photography.

In an era where virtual experiences often overshadow the tangible aspects of human life, "Of Flesh and Blood" redirects our focus to what truly defines our humanity. This exhibition will serve as a photographic survey of elements that virtual existence and AI can never replicate: physical reference, tactile experience, and human memory.

Photographers were invited to submit works that capture the raw, unfiltered presence of the human form, the textures of the physical world, the sensory experiences unique to human interaction, and the dynamic relationships between bodies and spaces. The exhibition encourages the use of diverse photographic techniques and processes, celebrating the rich variety of contemporary photography.

Us for the Arts was honored to have prominent photographers Erica Reade and Gaspar Marquez serve as the jurors for this exhibition. Their expertise and discerning eyes selected a remarkable group of participants whose works truly embodied the essence of the theme.

The chosen participants for "Of Flesh and Blood" are Aaron Kelly, Anya Broido, Charlie Lederer, Julian Montenegro, Kendra Heisler, Kimber Devaney, Kyle Lui, Michael Trimboli, Nika de Carlo, Vu Nguyen, and Yoanny Aldaya.

Each of these talented photographers brings a unique perspective to the theme, offering viewers an opportunity to engage deeply with the physical aspects of the human experience. From the textures of skin and the nuances of human interaction to the materiality of everyday objects, this exhibition promises to be a rich, immersive experience.

Join Us for the Arts at 35 Meadow Street on July 31st to witness "Of Flesh and Blood," an exhibition that reaffirms the importance of physical presence in a digitally dominated world. This one-night-only event will be an opportunity to meet the artists, experience their work firsthand, and celebrate the power of photography in capturing what makes us inherently human.

Comments