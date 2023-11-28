Twisted Lipstick Presents Hilarious Toy Drive Comedy Show For A Cause, December 5

This special event aims to spread joy and laughter while supporting children residing in a Brooklyn Women In Need Shelter during the holiday season.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Twisted Lipstick, the cutting-edge comedy troupe known for pushing boundaries and tickling funny bones, is proud to announce its upcoming Click Here on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Eastville Comedy Club in Brooklyn. This special event aims to spread joy and laughter while supporting children residing in a Brooklyn Women In Need Shelter during the holiday season.

Comedian Dave Lester, a proud New York native, expressed his commitment to the cause, saying, “As a New York native, I feel it's incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to assist folks who struggle in our city. Bringing the gift of laughter to the residents of this Women In Need Shelter during the holiday season is one way I can help.”

The partnership with Women In Need (Win), the largest shelter provider to families experiencing homelessness in New York, adds a powerful dimension to the event. Christine Quinn, President and CEO of Win, emphasized the impact of the toy drive on the lives of these children: 

“This winter, nearly 30,000 children will be calling a DHS shelter home for the holidays. At Win, we prioritize programming that allows children experiencing housing instability to enjoy their childhoods. Kids deserve the opportunity to celebrate the magic and warmth of the holiday season, and the toy drive will help create lasting memories for these children and their families. We are grateful for the generosity of the donors that make this incredible program possible!”

The Toy Drive Comedy Show promises an evening of laughter, goodwill, and the spirit of giving. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to this heartwarming cause.

Twisted Lipstick Comedy is a bold and dynamic comedy troupe that combines humor with a commitment to social causes. Through their innovative performances, they aim to bring joy to audiences while making a positive impact on the community.




