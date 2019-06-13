Title:Point Presents ?!:New Works 2019

!?:New Works -- The spiritual successor to The Exponential Festival, ?!:New Works features a veritable slew of experiment(al)(ing) artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work. Working it out. With each other. And you. All within two hot July weeks.



Performances take place July 10-20 at The Brick. !?:New Works fosters collaboration between New York performing artists and encourages aggressive experimentation amongst a wildly supportive network of fellow artists.



Each evening of performance will include 3-7 pieces, with varying combinations of the following artists and companies: Sanaz Ghajar, Eliza Bent, Jose Rivera Jr., OZET, John Hastings, Marissa Goldman, Jess Zeidman, Teresa Braun, Lorene Bouboushian, Kegan Zema, Amanda Peggy Xeller, Kelly Cooper, Eric Magnus, Nicolas Norena, Wanda Noonan, Megan Gilbert, Ilana Stuelpner, Niko Tsocanos, Drew Weinstein, Adam Endres, Joey Weiss, Jordan J. Baum, Darian Dauchan, Paula Matthusen, Nestor Prieto, Devon Wade Granmo, Jeff Tabnick, Leonie Bell, Pauline Kim Harris, Thomas Frances, Saints of an Unnamed Country, Justin Anselmi, Theresa Buchheister.



Like many of Title:Point experiments, Interrobang (how "?!" or "!?" is said) is wildly confusing and deeply engaging.



Each night features drag, theatre, music, comedy, dance, performance art, video and UNDEFINED.



Here is the schedule:

ALL NIGHTS HOSTED BY GARLAN JUDE

July 10 -

-Egregious Philbin

-HorseTime with Wanda Noonan and Megan Gilbert

-MUSIC from LQQK THE WAY I LOOK by José Rivera Jr

-Variations on a Panic Attack by Drew Weinstein

-Sanaz Ghajar

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/466105357266309/

July 11 -

-Goes Nothing by Adam Endres

-Egregious Philbin

-Songs and Excerpts from The Brobot Adventure: Wrath of the Wackness by Darian Dauchan

-PDF on space with Joey Weiss and Jordan J. Baum

-Sanaz Ghajar

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/442642099632430/

July 12 -

-Aporetic Patrimony by Lorene Bouboushian

-MUSIC from LQQK THE WAY I LOOK by José Rivera Jr

-Set In A Bathroom with Emilyn Kowaleski

-PDF on space with Joey Weiss/Jordan J. Baum

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2650766318285952/

July 13 -

-Variations on a Panic Attack by Drew Weinstein

-An excerpt from The Way Out

Written and directed by Devon Wade Granmo

Performed by Lauren Dortch-Crozier and Lucyana Randall

-MUSIC from LQQK THE WAY I LOOK by Jose Rivera Jr.

-HANDHELD with Paula Matthusen & Nestor Prieto

-Ilana Stuelpner/Niko Tsocanos with Sound engineering by Anastasia Clarke

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/371059580190410/

July 14 -

-Lisa Fagan

-Chekhov on Vacation

Written by Jeff Tabnick

Directed by Eric Nightengale

Featuring Tim Walker Anderson, James Ball, Danny Deferrari, Ruth Nightengale, Jennifer O'Donnell

-Gamer Girl by Marissa Goldman

-Pegasus by Amanda Ariel "Peggy" Xeller

-Kegan Zema as Dakota Kirke

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2261450154096723/

July 15 -

-Gamer Girl by Marissa Goldman

-Chekhov on Vacation

Written by Jeff Tabnick

Directed by Eric Nightengale

Featuring Tim Walker Anderson, James Ball, Danny Deferrari, Ruth Nightengale, Jennifer O'Donnell

-Egregious Philbin

-HorseTime with Wanda Noonan and Megan Gilbert

-Other Strangers You've Met

Created and Performed by Leonie Bell with all the others

-MUSIC from LQQK THE WAY I LOOK by Jose Rivera Jr.

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2170893342960150/

July 16 -

-Aporetic Patrimony by Lorene Bouboushian

-Kelly Cooper

-every.thing with Pauline Kim Harris

-Other Strangers You've Met

Created and Performed by Leonie Bell with all the others

-Crystals with John Hastings

-OZET will be presenting original research on the (Augmented) Periodic Infinity Organ

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/305174203766574/

July 17 -

-every.thing with Pauline Kim Harris

-Grapefruits by Jess Zeidman

with Justin Anselmi, Brian Lady and Chelsea Mojallali

Directed by Theresa Buchheister

-Pegasus by Amanda Ariel "Peggy" Xeller

-Crystals with John Hastings

-Eliza Bent'S NEW PROJECT with Eliza Bent

-Kegan Zema as Dakota Kirke

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1911880122244928/

July 18 -

-LAPA with The Million Underscores

-Egregious Philbin

-Goes Nothing by Adam Endres

-LIARS by Thomas Frances

With Caitlin Dullea & Abby Salzberg

-every.thing with Pauline Kim Harris

-OZET will be presenting original research on the (Augmented) Periodic Infinity Organ

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365035226970673/

July 19 -

-LAPA with The Million Underscores

-Kelly Cooper

-Eliza Bent'S NEW PROJECT with Eliza Bent

-LIARS by Thomas Frances

With Caitlin Dullea & Abby Salzberg

-Songs and Excerpts from The Brobot Adventure: Wrath of the Wackness by Darian Dauchan

-Saints of an Unnamed Country

-Correspondence by Eric Magnus

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2229138510532828/

July 20 -

-LAPA with The Million Underscores

-Ilana Stuelpner and Niko Tsocanos, sound engineering by Anastasia Clarke

-Grapefruits by Jess Zeidman

with Justin Anselmi, Brian Lady and Chelsea Mojallali

Directed by Theresa Buchheister

-Correspondence by Eric Magnus

-Saints of an Unnamed Country

-OZET will be presenting original research on the (Augmented) Periodic Infinity Organ

-Kegan Zema as Dakota Kirke

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3276191939073081/





