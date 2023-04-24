Title: 938 Collective to Present LEONETTI'S SECRET AGENCY This Week

'Leonetti's Secret Agency', a short play by Youlim Nam, and directed by Molly Bader, featuring Trinity Lundemo and Stephen Kropa, will be born onto the stage as part of 938 collective's short play festival - Exhibitionism.

938 Collective is a dedicated theater company founded by Anna Davis, Lara Gavagan, Olivia Boucher, and Trinity Lundemo. The company created a 2 month process of writer's workshops, rehearsals, and now a weekend of performances to unite writers, directors, actors, and audiences in the community in celebration of collaboration and artistic development.

The show will be held on Friday, and Saturday, April 28th & 29th at 7 pm in a beautiful loft in Greenpoint Brooklyn (33 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222) Tickets are free, but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit: Click Here.