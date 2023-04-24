Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Title: 938 Collective to Present LEONETTI'S SECRET AGENCY This Week

The show will be held on Friday, and Saturday, April 28th & 29th at 7 pm in a beautiful loft in Greenpoint Brooklyn.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Title: 938 Collective to Present LEONETTI'S SECRET AGENCY This Week

'Leonetti's Secret Agency', a short play by Youlim Nam, and directed by Molly Bader, featuring Trinity Lundemo and Stephen Kropa, will be born onto the stage as part of 938 collective's short play festival - Exhibitionism.

938 Collective is a dedicated theater company founded by Anna Davis, Lara Gavagan, Olivia Boucher, and Trinity Lundemo. The company created a 2 month process of writer's workshops, rehearsals, and now a weekend of performances to unite writers, directors, actors, and audiences in the community in celebration of collaboration and artistic development.

The show will be held on Friday, and Saturday, April 28th & 29th at 7 pm in a beautiful loft in Greenpoint Brooklyn (33 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222) Tickets are free, but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit: Click Here.




Mural by Nick Cave and Bob Faust to be Unveiled This Weekend as Part of ARCHIVE OF DESIRE Photo
Mural by Nick Cave and Bob Faust to be Unveiled This Weekend as Part of ARCHIVE OF DESIRE
The Onassis Foundation festival 'Archive of Desire': A Festival Inspired by the Poet C. P. Cavafy kicks off this weekend, the final weekend of Poetry Month.
Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May Photo
Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May
TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate spring with music & movement in Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a pop-up performance of their latest spectacle GREEN FORTE, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones.
Brooklyns Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti Photo
Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti
Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW) announces A Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazni Photo
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazniokas
The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) announces a free in-person podcast recording of The Wild Boar of Chernobyl by Francesca Pazniokas.

BAMkids SpringFest Set For Next Month
April 20, 2023

Families are invited to join BAMkids for a full day of performances, interactive activities, and showcases of local talent.
