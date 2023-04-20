Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May

They will move about the neighborhood as a procession and perform on-site in different formations on Sunday, May 7 from 1:00-3:00pm.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate spring with music & movement in Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a pop-up performance of their latest spectacle GREEN FORTE, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones. They will move about the neighborhood as a procession and perform on-site in different formations on Sunday, May 7 from 1:00-3:00pm.

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

Check out our socials for complete information and our procession route closer to showtime: www.tiltedaxes.com @tiltedaxes #tiltedaxes

Tilted Axes: GREEN FORTE - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Renata, Dmitri Shapira, Andrew Shield, Kammy Yedor - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rôhm Parker Wells - Percussion: Bileshia Sproling, Yuko Togami, Christopher Caines

Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Our fiscal sponsor is Fractured Atlas. Please visit our web site and become a member of their team this season: www.tiltedaxes.com - #tiltedaxes - @tiltedaxes



Brooklyns Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti Photo
Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti
Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW) announces A Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazni Photo
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazniokas
The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) announces a free in-person podcast recording of The Wild Boar of Chernobyl by Francesca Pazniokas.
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month Photo
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month
Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company will present CORIOLANUS, simulcast on YouTube and Twitch on 4/29 and featuring notable NYC-based performers Michael Takiff and Emily Ann Banks.
CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective Photo
CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Cuffed Up: Bikini Season comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 27 at 10pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in MayTilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May
April 20, 2023

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate spring with music & movement in Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a pop-up performance of their latest spectacle GREEN FORTE, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones.
Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little HaitiBrooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti
April 20, 2023

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW) announces A Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.
BAMkids SpringFest Set For Next Month
April 20, 2023

Families are invited to join BAMkids for a full day of performances, interactive activities, and showcases of local talent.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca PazniokasThe Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazniokas
April 19, 2023

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) announces a free in-person podcast recording of The Wild Boar of Chernobyl by Francesca Pazniokas.
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This MonthVirtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month
April 19, 2023

Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company will present CORIOLANUS, simulcast on YouTube and Twitch on 4/29 and featuring notable NYC-based performers Michael Takiff and Emily Ann Banks.
share