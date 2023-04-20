Tilted Axes to Pop-Up With GREEN FORTE In Brooklyn in May

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate spring with music & movement in Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a pop-up performance of their latest spectacle GREEN FORTE, a set of sonic structures comprised of polyrhythmic patterns, post-rock riffing, and contemplative drones. They will move about the neighborhood as a procession and perform on-site in different formations on Sunday, May 7 from 1:00-3:00pm.

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

Check out our socials for complete information and our procession route closer to showtime: www.tiltedaxes.com @tiltedaxes #tiltedaxes

Tilted Axes: GREEN FORTE - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Renata, Dmitri Shapira, Andrew Shield, Kammy Yedor - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rôhm Parker Wells - Percussion: Bileshia Sproling, Yuko Togami, Christopher Caines

Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Our fiscal sponsor is Fractured Atlas. Please visit our web site and become a member of their team this season: www.tiltedaxes.com - #tiltedaxes - @tiltedaxes