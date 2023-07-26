The Walkmen Come To Kings Theatre, October 17

Indie rock band The Walkmen will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 with special guests Rostam. Tickets are on sale now. For additional show information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255411®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/the-walkmen/.

The Walkmen are an influential New York City art rock band made up of five Washington DC natives: Hamilton Leithauser, Paul Maroon, Matt Barrick, Walter Martin and Peter Bauer. The band released 6 full length albums over the course of 13 years from 2000 to 2013, before disbanding. While the band was on hiatus beginning in 2013, band members Leithauser, Bauer and Martin all went on to pursue solo careers, with Barrick joining indie folk band Fleet Foxes on tour.

The band will be celebrating the end of their first tour in more than a decade by washing cars of a few luck ticketholders outside of Kings Theatre. Paul Maroon will be washing hoods and trunks with Walk Martin on glass and chrome, Hamilton Leithauser covering wheels and hubcaps, Pete Bauer scrubbing roofs, and Matt Barrick making bumpers and grills shine. Exteriors only, no vacuum. More details to follow.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.