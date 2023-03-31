Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan

Juanie is a painter. His canvas: a giant egg, big enough to hold a full grown adult man.

Mar. 31, 2023  

The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present a free in-person podcast recording of Cockfight by Peter Gil-Sheridan. The event will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 7:30pm. Directed by Anna Brenner Hinh (they/she), the play will feature cast members Annie Henk (she/her/ella), David Anzuelo (he/him), Alex Hernandez (he/him), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (he/him), Andrea Negrete (she/they), and Kelley Rae O'Donnell (she/her). Throughout the duration of the recording, music will be performed by duo Vicki Quintero & Nakul Agrawal (she/they & he/him). Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. (she/her) and the playwright.

Cockfight

By Peter Gil-Sheridan (he/him/his)

Juanie is a painter. His canvas: a giant egg, big enough to hold a full grown adult man. Inside that egg is Juanie's father's dream: a prizewinning rooster that he hopes will become a star on the cockfighting circuit. When the egg hatches, the bird's nature collides with Big Juan's vision for him. He embarks on a campaign to toughen the bird, to turn the bird into a warrior. When Juanie learns that most roosters that fight in cockfights die, Juanie searches for ways to save his family and his bird from total oblivion.

About Peter Gil-Sheridan

Peter Gil Sheridan's work has been developed and/or produced by Keen Company, Page 73 Productions, Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab, The New Harmony Project, PlayPenn, InterAct Theatre, The Guthrie, The Cherry Lane Mentor Project, Borderlands, Sundance, Ars Nova, The Millay Colony, Ucross Foundation, and The Playwrights Center (Jerome Fellowship.) Topsy Turvy Mouse was the winner of The Smith Prize awarded by the National New Play Network for political work. Peter is on the faculty at Vassar College. MFA: Iowa, BA: Fordham.

Link to RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234245®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-parsnip-ship-presents-cockfight-by-peter-gil-sheridan-tickets-514293364297?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center

160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn

Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 7:30pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and their artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by voices who are systemically underrepresented in the theater space. Parsnip's podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn and co-produced by Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.




Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater Photo
Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater
Get a first look at photos of Keynote at Necro-Con at The Brick Theater.
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April Photo
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April
Sick Sad World is an evening-length collaboration between poet and performance maker Iris McCloughan and choreographer Jessie Young co-presented by BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange and PAGEANT.
Casting Director Chad Eric Murnane Launches Murnane Casting Photo
Casting Director Chad Eric Murnane Launches Murnane Casting
Casting director and creative professional, Chad Eric Murnane has launched Murnane Casting – a boutique office casting theatre, film, and television projects nationwide.
Brooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary Season Photo
Brooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary Season
Brooklyn Ballet, now celebrating 20 years of interdisciplinary dance that confronts convention through collaboration and inclusion, presents Rejoice! The Village Dances, an evening of dance and music that bridges ballet and street dance with works of the past and the now, April 20-23, at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.

More Hot Stories For You


The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-SheridanThe Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan
March 31, 2023

The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of Cockfight by Peter Gil-Sheridan. The event will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.
Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick TheaterPhotos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater
March 31, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Keynote at Necro-Con at The Brick Theater.
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in AprilBrooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April
March 31, 2023

Sick Sad World is an evening-length collaboration between poet and performance maker Iris McCloughan and choreographer Jessie Young co-presented by BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange and PAGEANT.
Music, Art, Dominoes & More! Downtown Brooklyn Unveils Spring Events LineupMusic, Art, Dominoes & More! Downtown Brooklyn Unveils Spring Events Lineup
March 28, 2023

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership has announced the spring lineup of its annual events series, “Downtown Brooklyn Presents,” which celebrates the people and the places of one of the nation's fastest growing downtowns. The spring launch is only the start of a jam-packed season that will bring Downtown Brooklyn residents and New Yorkers together as a community.
Brooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary SeasonBrooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary Season
March 28, 2023

Brooklyn Ballet, now celebrating 20 years of interdisciplinary dance that confronts convention through collaboration and inclusion, presents Rejoice! The Village Dances, an evening of dance and music that bridges ballet and street dance with works of the past and the now, April 20-23, at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.
share