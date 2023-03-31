The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present a free in-person podcast recording of Cockfight by Peter Gil-Sheridan. The event will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 7:30pm. Directed by Anna Brenner Hinh (they/she), the play will feature cast members Annie Henk (she/her/ella), David Anzuelo (he/him), Alex Hernandez (he/him), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (he/him), Andrea Negrete (she/they), and Kelley Rae O'Donnell (she/her). Throughout the duration of the recording, music will be performed by duo Vicki Quintero & Nakul Agrawal (she/they & he/him). Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. (she/her) and the playwright.

Cockfight

By Peter Gil-Sheridan (he/him/his)

Juanie is a painter. His canvas: a giant egg, big enough to hold a full grown adult man. Inside that egg is Juanie's father's dream: a prizewinning rooster that he hopes will become a star on the cockfighting circuit. When the egg hatches, the bird's nature collides with Big Juan's vision for him. He embarks on a campaign to toughen the bird, to turn the bird into a warrior. When Juanie learns that most roosters that fight in cockfights die, Juanie searches for ways to save his family and his bird from total oblivion.

Peter Gil Sheridan's work has been developed and/or produced by Keen Company, Page 73 Productions, Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab, The New Harmony Project, PlayPenn, InterAct Theatre, The Guthrie, The Cherry Lane Mentor Project, Borderlands, Sundance, Ars Nova, The Millay Colony, Ucross Foundation, and The Playwrights Center (Jerome Fellowship.) Topsy Turvy Mouse was the winner of The Smith Prize awarded by the National New Play Network for political work. Peter is on the faculty at Vassar College. MFA: Iowa, BA: Fordham.

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center

160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn

Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 7:30pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and their artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by voices who are systemically underrepresented in the theater space. Parsnip's podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn and co-produced by Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.